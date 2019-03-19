Tigers embrace NIT rule changes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Basketball’s long-awaited return to the postseasom is finally here with a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.
A trip to the NIT means some changes on the court that players and coaches have to get ready for.
Several rule changes for this year’s tournament include:
- The 3-point line is moved back to the FIBA distance of just over 22 Feet
- The free throw lane is widened to the NBA depth of 16 feet from 12 in college.
- The shot clock will reset to 20 Seconds after an offensive rebound instead of the full 30 seconds.
Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway said his players will more than welcome the new rules.
“No it won’t change anything strategically at all," Hardaway said. “We play fast. We don’t really want to hold the ball, so the shot clock shouldn’t make a difference. And the lanes, you know, wider lanes might help us. It is what it is. I’m sure all these guys we never shoot at the college line because we have the NBA line, so they’ll be happy about this as well.”
The Tigers Host the San Diego Torreros on Tuesday night, 7 p.m. at FedExForum.
