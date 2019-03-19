Warming up this week, rain chances tomorrow

Although it feels cool this morning, it will be another nice day with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds will funnel in warm air into the area. The sky will remain clear overnight and temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 61.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: S 5 mph. Low: 40.
REST OF THE WEEK: A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday and give us our next chance for rain. Clouds will build back in on Wednesday and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. However, the best chance for rain will be in the evening. The rain will be east of the area by Tuesday morning, but the clouds will stick around. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Lows will dip into the lower 40s each night.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs near 70 degrees. Saturday looks dry and sunny, but more clouds and a stray shower will move in on Sunday. There will also be a chance for rain on Monday.
