Warming up this week, rain chances tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: A weak front will approach the area on Wednesday and give us our next chance for rain. Clouds will build back in on Wednesday and a stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. However, the best chance for rain will be in the evening. The rain will be east of the area by Tuesday morning, but the clouds will stick around. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Lows will dip into the lower 40s each night.