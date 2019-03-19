Wednesday is officially the first day of spring

(CNN) - Things may be heating up, but spring hasn't sprung -- at least not quite yet.
That all changes Wednesday, the first official day of spring!
The season is ushered in by the spring equinox which according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac is the moment in earth’s orbit when the sun crosses the celestial equator, an imaginary line above the earth’s equator.
Wednesday will also bring this year’s final supermoon to welcome the milder weather.
That's when the moon is closer to the earth than usual, making it appear larger and shine brighter.
