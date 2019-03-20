Amazon ‘future engineer’ program launches at 7 Mid-South schools

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Amazon announced Wednesday that it will fund computer science courses in more than one thousand schools across the country, including some here in the Mid-South.
It’s called the Amazon Future Engineer program. Seven of the schools are in the Memphis area including Ridgeway High School, Trezevant High School and the Collegiate School of Memphis.
It’s part of Amazon’s $50 million investment in computer science and STEM education.
“This is the language of the future,” Amazon spokesperson Allison Flicker said. “What’s unique about our program is its long term visions of sticking with kids throughout their academic career and also our intense focus on students from under represented, under privileged and under served communities, making sure kids who otherwise do not have access to this type of education making sure that they get to try computer science while they are in school."
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2020 there will be 1.4 million computer-science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.
