Bakery provides hands-on lesson in making Challah for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Tony Award-winning musical is making its way to Memphis this week at the Orpheum Theater.
Set in 1905, "Fiddler on the Roof" highlights love, loss and tradition within the Jewish community.
WMC Action News 5's Arianna Poindexter got a hands-on lesson on the traditions that bring the show to life.
A celebration of life, love and perseverance - the Tony Award-winning musical "Fiddler on the Roof" has it all.
"It’s about a culture of a Jewish family in 1905 Russia and the struggle to get through daily life and then change,” said Carol Beaugard, who plays Yenta the Matchmaker.
Tradition is one of “Fiddler’s” major themes, like braiding and baking Challah for the Sabbath.
For the show’s Memphis run, the company partnered with local Jewish bakery Ricki’s Cookie Corner to provide the Challah for each performance.
Ricki Krupp owns the kosher bakery.
“It was pretty cool!” Krupp said.
She's been baking since she was a little girl and gave WMC5 and two cast members from the show a lesson in braiding Challah.
It’s a tedious process, from rolling the dough, to pounding it, and then comes the braiding.
It was a full-circle experience for cast members Beaugard and Maite Uzal, who plays Golda.
"As actors this is really a gift because you can do research as much as you want and see as many videos as you want, but to be able to do it to get your hands into what you are going to afterwards act is a privilege, so we're very grateful,” Uzal said.
Both Beaugard and Uzal hope those who see “Fiddler on the Roof” leave with a new perspective on life.
"I’d like them to have the ability of looking at another person maybe recognizing that there are differences but letting that go and just seeing humanity,” Uzal said.
“Fiddler on the Roof” runs through Sunday at the Orpheum Theatre.
Tickets are available online or at the box office.
