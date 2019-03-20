Breakdown: Super Worm Moon welcomes spring

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Spring begins March 20 at 4:58 PM CDT and for the first time in almost 20 years a Super Worm Moon shine over the northern hemisphere. This will be the third and final super moon of 2019.
It is referred to as a super moon because of its close orbit to Earth making it appear about 14 percent larger than a typical full moon. The full moon in March is referred to as the Worm Moon because it’s the time of year when earth worms begin to emerge from the soil.
The full moon will reach its peak at 8:43 PM CDT and will coincide with the start of spring for the first time in 19 years. This will be a stargazers delight but for many in the Mid-South there may not be much to see since rain is in the forecast for the first day of spring. Even if there aren’t a lot of showers in the area the view will likely be obscured by cloud cover.
This will be the last super moon of the year with the next one occurring in February of 2020.
