A chance for showers, more clouds today

This morning will have sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, cloud cover will increase as we head into the afternoon. A scattered shower will be possible this afternoon, but the main rain chance will be this evening. Rain will move into Shelby County around 5 pm and then continue to push into our eastern counties through late tonight. Even with clouds and showers, highs today will reach the lower 60s. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 60%. Winds: W 5 mph. Low: 44.
REST OF THE WEEK: The rain will be east of the area by Thursday morning and clouds will clear out quickly. Friday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday. Lows will dip into the lower 40s each night.
WEEKEND: It will be warm over the weekend with highs near 70 degrees. Saturday looks dry and sunny, but more clouds and a stray shower will move in on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will likely start off dry, but storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the area. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds being the primary threat. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, but lower 50s behind the front on Tuesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB