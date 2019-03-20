A chance for showers, more clouds today

This morning will have sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, cloud cover will increase as we head into the afternoon. A scattered shower will be possible this afternoon, but the main rain chance will be this evening. Rain will move into Shelby County around 5 pm and then continue to push into our eastern counties through late tonight. Even with clouds and showers, highs today will reach the lower 60s. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 40s.