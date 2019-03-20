Charges dismissed against mother whose car rolled into creek, killing two of her kids inside

LELAND, MS (WLBT) - Criminal charges have been dismissed against a 25-year-old mother who lost two children after her car rolled into a creek in Leland, Mississippi.
Jenea Monique Payne was previously facing two counts of manslaughter and one count of child neglect.
Payne’s two sons, four-year-old Steve Smith and one-year-old Rasheed Johnson, Jr., died on March 9, when her white Nissan Pathfinder rolled into Deer Creek while the children were inside. Her two-year-old daughter, Raelynn Johnson, was also inside the vehicle, but was able to be rescued before law enforcement and bystanders had to swim to safety.
Payne told police that she left the kids in the vehicle as she walked into a Stop-N-Shop on N. Main Street. When she came out of the store, she saw that the vehicle had rolled into the creek.
When the vehicle was found, it was pulled from the water by Venutti Towing with two of the kids still inside. Washington County Coroner Melton Johnson pronounced Payne’s two sons dead on the scene at 8:37 p.m.
According to the Delta News, a vigil for the children will be held in Leland Friday night at Deer Creek at 6:30 p.m.
