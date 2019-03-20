City announces pay raise for public safety employees

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The City of Memphis announced a pay raise for all public safety employees.
This year’s proposed budget includes a three percent increase in public safety employees.
“Our public safety employees are a key part of our city’s continued progress,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “You’ve heard me say it before, and I gladly say it again—I am committed to recruiting and retaining quality employees, and I understand that this requires making the right investments to keep us competitive. This year, I’m pleased to announce a proposed 3 percent increase in pay for our public safety employees in our budget.”
Strickland notes that with the three percent increase, the city will have, since 2016:
- Police commissioned with 11 years or less will have received a total of 8.75 percent in pay increases, $500 bonus + $6,400-7,000 retention bonuses.
- Police commissioned with 12 years or more will have received a total of 10.75 percent in pay increases + $2100 bonuses.
- Commissioned fire and fire operators will have received a total of 9.00 percent in pay increases and $500 bonus.
City council will need to approve the budget before it goes into effect.
