Collierville assistant D.A. off the job after posts show support for white nationalists

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - A Collierville assistant district attorney is off the job just weeks after a controversial social media post was made public.
Court documents shows Michael E Cross appearing to praise white nationalists, but that’s not the reason he gave for suddenly resigning.
Cross has been Collierville's assistant town attorney since 2015, hearing primarily misdemeanors, traffic tickets, as well as some felony cases up to the preliminary hearing stage.
Now he's off the job following some controversial statements regarding the deadly protests in Charlottesville
The town of Collierville released a brief statement saying Cross was resigning immediately due to health reasons.
Cross’ resignation comes just weeks after documents surfaced in an unrelated federal case filed by former MLGW worker Mike Goza.
He claims the utility violated his freedom of speech and demoted him for comments on his personal Facebook page about removing Confederate statues in Memphis.
On February 22, MLGW’s attorneys filed a Facebook exchange Goza had with Michael Cross, alleging Goza supported violence from White Nationalists.
Cross posted "As for Charlottesville what’s not being emphasized is why the White Nationalists came prepared to fight. In fact, however. they came prepared to defend themselves as a result of what happened in NOLA.”
Just three months prior to Charlottesville, New Orleans removed Confederate statues. There were some heated exchanges between protesters, but no one was seriously hurt.
Cross went on to say, "This time the ‘good guys’ were ready to defend themselves- and they did! And that’s what’s giving Leftists heartburn. They can’t stand it when God-fearing patriots stand up to them and win!”
Goza responded “Amen Brother.”
WMC5 went to Cross' home to get a response, but no one responded.
District Attorney Weirich also revoked the authority of Cross to act on behalf of the District Attorney’s office in the Town of Collierville.
