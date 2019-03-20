The cutest unboxing video on the internet features kittens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - By now, you’ve probably seen or heard of unboxing videos.
Memphis Animal Shelter released the cutest possible version with a kitten unboxing on Facebook.
The video features three of the 13 kittens brought to the shelter last week that are in need of a home.
It was done to raise awareness for their Kitten Shower event on Sunday, March 24 from 12-2 p.m.
The goal is to learn about neonatal kittens and the supplies and care they require.
You can click here to read more about the event.
