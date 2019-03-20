The cutest unboxing video on the internet features kittens

The cutest unboxing video on the internet features kittens
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 20, 2019 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 12:18 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - By now, you’ve probably seen or heard of unboxing videos.

Memphis Animal Shelter released the cutest possible version with a kitten unboxing on Facebook.

Foster Kitten Unboxing!

Have you heard of the #UnboxingVideo craze? Well here's the most incredible one we've ever seen! Do you want to take home a box of foster kittens this Spring? Learn more about how to become a foster parent, help us raise awareness about the plight of neonatal kittens in our community and help us collect much needed supplies to support the hundreds of orphan kittens we will take in this year by attending our Kitten Shower this Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 12-2pm. Thank you to foster McKenzie and family for taking home these three cuties - part of the 13 kittens who came to our shelter last week desperately in need of a loving foster home.

Posted by Memphis Animal Services on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

The video features three of the 13 kittens brought to the shelter last week that are in need of a home.

It was done to raise awareness for their Kitten Shower event on Sunday, March 24 from 12-2 p.m.

The goal is to learn about neonatal kittens and the supplies and care they require.

You can click here to read more about the event.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.