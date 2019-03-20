Hustle clinch first playoff berth

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - The Memphis Hustle stormed back from a 21 point half time deficit to beat Salt Lake 131-127 Tuesday night at Landers Center.
The win clinches the 5th seed out of 6 in the Western Conference for the upcoming NBA G-League Playoffs.
The Hustle improved to 28-21 with 1 game left.
Five players were in double figures, led by Tyler Dorsey with 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Jevon Carter added 17.
The Hustle plays its final regular season home game Friday Night at 7 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Blue at the Landers Center in Southaven.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.