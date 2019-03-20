Man killed, woman injured outside Batesville Police Dept. were divorcing

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Officials said the couple involved in an attempted murder-suicide in front of the Batesville Police Department was going through a divorce.
The incident happened Tuesday shortly before 1:30 a.m.
The Panola County Sheriff confirms the woman injured in a shooting, Tabitha Webb, had an order of protection against her husband, 37-year-old L.C. Webb Jr.
Police said L.C. was killed from a gunshot wound to the head. Tabitha was hospitalized and is still in critical condition.
L.C.’s grieving family took to social media to share photos of him. This tragedy has left two families heartbroken.
