Memphis 901 FC forward named to USL Team of the Week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC Forward Elliot Collier earned USL Team of the Week Honors on Tuesday following a standout performance during Memphis’ 1-1 draw over the weekend against Loudoun United at AutoZone Park.
The New Zealand native scored his first goal of the season and the first goal in 901 FC history on Saturday in front of 7,250 fans at AutoZone Park.
The goal helped Memphis rally back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn the first point in club history.
“Being down a goal, we had to push even harder than we were in the first half,” Collier said Saturday. “We committed a lot more to our pressing tactics and came out with a goal. ”They weren’t able to stop us in the end. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get another one. A point is a start and we’ll use that moving forward."
Collier and 901 FC will be back in action this weekend with their first road match Sunday, March 24 against Bethlehem Steel FC (1-1-0, 3 pts).
Memphis will return home to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, April 10, to face Atlanta United 2 at 7:00 p.m. in a nationally televised match on ESPNews.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.