Police create fake wall to stop pro-Trump graffiti artist

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WMC) - New York City authorities used a bit of irony to catch a graffiti artist leaving pro-Trump messages on subway walls.
Police and transit authorities built a fake wall out of plywood at one Brooklyn subway stop. They even created a padlocked door that looked similar to a worker access door in a construction area.
When the man came and left his mark again, officers were waiting behind the wall and arrested him.
Police have identified him as 43-year-old Jamie Montemarano. He’s facing charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.
