Police create fake wall to stop pro-Trump graffiti artist

Police create fake wall to stop pro-Trump graffiti artist
Part of the graffiti the man was putting on subway areas.
By Matthew Ward | March 20, 2019 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:12 AM

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WMC) - New York City authorities used a bit of irony to catch a graffiti artist leaving pro-Trump messages on subway walls.

Police and transit authorities built a fake wall out of plywood at one Brooklyn subway stop. They even created a padlocked door that looked similar to a worker access door in a construction area.

When the man came and left his mark again, officers were waiting behind the wall and arrested him.

Police have identified him as 43-year-old Jamie Montemarano. He’s facing charges of criminal mischief and making graffiti.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.