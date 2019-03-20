Razorbacks beat Providence, advance in NIT

PROVIDENCE, RI (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road, without top player Daniel Gafford, to take on the Providence Friers in Road Island.
Gafford announced he’s leaving the Hogs to declare for the NBA Draft.
Freshman Isaiah Joe scored 12 points as the Razorbacks were in control all night.
Arkansas gets the mild upset in the 4-5 matchup, final score 84-72.
The 5th-seeded Hogs will play at #1 Seed Indiana in round two.
The Hoosiers beat St. Francis, PA 89-72.
