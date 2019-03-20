Hidden cameras livestreamed nearly 2,000 hotel guests in South Korea

(CNN) - About 1,600 hotel guests in South Korea were victims of an invasion of privacy.
Police arrested two men Wednesday in an alleged scheme where secret cameras were placed in 42 hotel rooms in 30 properties.
The cameras were discovered hidden in digital TV boxes, wall sockets and hairdryer holders.
Video from the cameras was live streamed to a website with more than 4,000 members.
Spy cameras are an ongoing issue in South Korea, but authorities sad this is the first time they’ve seen a case where the videos were broadcast live.
More than 6,400 cases of illegal filming were reported in the country in 2017.
Seoul has a special squad of women inspectors who look for hidden cameras in the city’s public toilets.
