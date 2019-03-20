Showers likely by late afternoon/evening

Expect increasing clouds for the rest of the afternoon with showers moving in from 3-6 PM. Highs will reach the low 60s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers before midnight then mostly cloudy late. Lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Thursday night looks mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s to end the week.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but more clouds and some showers possible on Sunday. NEXT WEEK: More rain is likely on Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and colder with showers moving out. Highs will only reach the 40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN
