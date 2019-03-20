Showers likely by late afternoon/evening

WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but more clouds and some showers possible on Sunday. NEXT WEEK: More rain is likely on Monday with highs in the 50s to near 60. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and colder with showers moving out. Highs will only reach the 40s to low 50s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s.