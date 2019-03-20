Southaven Police Dept. gets first female K-9 handler

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - More than three decades ago, the Southaven Police Department started its K-9 division.
Since then, only men have taken on the role of being a handler, but now one officer is breaking those barriers.
Between work and play, law enforcement officers and their K-9s go through a lot of firsts together
"What is arguably the hardest job in law enforcement, which is to work a K-9,” said Southaven Police Captain Richard Chandler.
Officers from more than a dozen agencies across the Mid-South are training over the course of three days.
One of the most inspirational stories comes out of the Southaven Police Department.
K-9 Officer Angela Carden has had her fair share of firsts alongside her four-legged partner Bob.
Since the Southaven Police Department started its K-9 division more than three decades ago, it’s never seen a female handler – until now.
Before teaming up with Carden, Bob worked with another handler.
“He’s been trained on narcotics,” Carden said. “He’s been trained on detection and everything else. I was the one that had to be trained.”
Carden says learning the ins and outs of being a first-time handler has its challenges, but learning to understand Bob has been rewarding.
“He can’t talk so all you can go off of is their behavior,” Carden said. “Their breathing, anything possible. Their body posture.”
Before becoming a certified team, Carden and Bob train in building searches, detection and other forms of patrol training. All of which are firsts for the duo, who have a message for women out there.
“The limit is endless of what you can do,” Carden said. “You can be SWAT. You can do anything of those things as long as you put your mind to it and you put in the effort and the work and you don’t ever doubt yourself.”
