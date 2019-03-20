Suit alleges 50,000 tires collected by city, county dumped illegally

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A lawsuit claims 50,000 tires collected during the Memphis and Shelby County Tire Redemption Program were dumped illegally.
Shraddha Saburi Samidha (SSS), the nonprofit group who brought the lawsuit, doesn’t blame the city or county.
Instead, they blame a business owner who they say stands to make a small fortune.
A courtroom is not where issues related to the city and county's tire redemption program were supposed to end up.
Then again, no one thought more than 50,000 tires would wind up dumped on a strip of land near McLemore and Florida.
SSS, who owns the property, says they didn’t give anyone permission to dump the tires there and it ruined their plan to store trucks there.
The group sued a company called Refurban and its owner Devin James, who they say orchestrated the whole thing.
After the city and county’s contractor pulled out, unable to handle the volume of tires collected during the redemption event,
James says the city turned to him.
“All of this, you should look at this like a crisis scenario,” James said. “It was very urgent to help the city out at that particular moment, so all the planning was rushed."
James says he had been cleaning the property and had an agreement with the property owner. But the nonprofit says the man he’s talking about is not the owner and never gave James permission to do anything with the property.
They’re asking the court to keep James and his workers off the property and they want a cut of any money he stands to make, including $15,000 he’d make removing the tires himself.
James’ attorneys says the group sued because one of its members, Tony Fletcher, simply doesn’t like James, leading to this response from Fletcher.
"That is wrong. I am not prejudiced,” Fletcher said.
A man considered the key witness, who James says gave him permission, was supposed to testify, but couldn't make it to court Wednesday. Instead, he'll testify Thursday.
Neither the city nor county are named in the suit, but the city says it is working to have the tires removed.
The city would not comment on the lawsuit, but city spokeswoman Ursula Madden issued the following statement to WMC Action News 5:
“With the help of Memphis residents, the city was able to remove 50,000 tires from our streets. We're currently in the process of moving the tires from the property on Florida, so that the they can be properly recycled. It's going to cost a little more than we anticipated, but it's worth it to help make our city a little cleaner."
Madden said the city estimates that it will cost an additional $20,000 above the $100,000 the city and county already contributed to tire redemption.
Madden said it will be paid from the Solid Waste and Public Works budgets.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.