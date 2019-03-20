Surveillance video shows NC bondsmen attacking Gallaway man

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The two North Carolina bail bondsmen accused of assaulting a Galloway man are out on $7,000 bonds.
Gallaway police arrested the two, who are accused of beating up Charlie Leavy after trying to take him into custody.
The Gallaway police chief said there was no active warrant, and police said they had no right to be making an arrest.
"When I got over here they was wailing on him, you know hitting him and this big guy had him in a choke hold,” said neighbor David Pugh.
You can still see the damage on Leavy's face.
Another neighbor captured the whole thing on his security camera. It shows them knocking on the door.
Leavy walks out of the front door and one of the North Carolina men slaps a handcuff on his arm and pulls him to the ground, and there is a bit of a tussle.
Leavy says the men never identified themselves or showed any ID.
In the video, you can see one of them men punching Leavy, and his fiancée is seen trying to pull the men off.
Both of the men weighing a total of 485 pounds were on top of Leavy for eight minutes as other people try to reason with the bail bondsmen.
“I’m screaming for help and telling them please get off of me,” Leavy said. “I can’t breathe.”
Pugh said Leavy said he would not go with the two men from North Carolina until the Galloway police showed up after Leavy’s fiancée called 911.
"They told us they were bounty hunters first of all,” said Gallaway Police Chief James Mayes.
Chief Mayes said the men said they had a warrant out of North Carolina.
"The paperwork they brought back was a piece of paper that said Big Dog Dan A-1 Bond,” Chief Mayes said.
Gallaway police charged both men with aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment. The men had guns, a knife, a taser that looks like a gun, and weighted knuckle gloves.
After finding out they were really bail bondsmen they dropped the kidnapping and false imprisonment charge.
Memphis attorney Claiborne Ferguson says there is a difference between bounty hunters and bail bondsmen.
“If you’re a bounty hunter you have to notify the local sheriff and give them a copy of the warrant and let them know you’re trying to enforce and pick them up,” Ferguson said. “Bondsmen don’t have that same requirement.”
Ferguson says you can’t beat someone up no matter what you are.
"They can’t assault you,” Ferguson said.
The two North Carolina Bail Bondsmen are scheduled to appear back in court in Fayette County on Thursday.
WMC5 requested an interview with them but they said no.
We also contacted Big Dog Dan bonding in North Carolina and was told there was no comment.
