TN officers launch campaign to encourage seat belt use

ARLINGTON, TN. (WMC) – Valerie Russell doesn’t remember much about the few minutes after an officer told her her 16-year-old son, Christian, had died in a car wreck on I-40 near Jackson.
However, she said she remembers getting to the hospital, and telling her younger son, who was in the car with Christian, that he will never see his older brother again.
She also remembers what a Tennessee Highway Trooper told her at the hospital.
“I remember him handing me Christian’s wallet, and I remember him telling me Christian was ejected from his car due to not having on a seat belt,” Russell said.
“It probably could’ve been a survivable crash had he been buckled up,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lieutenant Bard Wilbanks said.
THP says not wearing a seat belt contributed to deaths and serious injuries in 15 percent of crashes in the state last year.
On Wednesday, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office rolled out the Seatbelts Are For Everyone or S.A.F.E. campaign. Officers said more drivers are out in the spring an summer, and they’re making sure everyone is wearing a seat belt.
Right now, THSO says the state has a 90 percent seat belt usage rate. Tennessee is one of 24 states in the country to have a 90 percent or more usage rage.
But officers said their goal is 100 percent.
“They’re not just numbers, they’re faces,” Wilbanks said. “Every number has a face, every number has as story, and every number has someone who loves them.”
“Christian was loved by many,” Russell said. “He had a smile that could light up a room. He was the cool guy.”
Russell said everyone needs to talk about wearing seat belts. Parents need to talk to their kids, but she said friends should talk to friends no matter how old you are.
“These conversations aren't easy, but they're easier than having to bury your teenage son,” Russell said.
The S.A.F.E. campaign continues until August 1.
