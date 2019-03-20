Tracking spring showers

A weak cold front will enter the Mid-South for the first day of spring tomorrow bringing showers late in the day and evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: SE 5 LOW: 40
WEDNESDAY: Showers Late WIND: E 5-10 HIGH: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers WIND: SE 5 LOW: 40
THIS WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase tomorrow with showers developing during the late afternoon and continuing into the evening and overnight. Rain should exit after midnight with rainfall amounts averaging a quarter to one third of an inch for most areas. Thursday will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s along with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Clouds will increase Sunday along with a slight chance of rain developing by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and high in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders