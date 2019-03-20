Vandal punches holes in wall of Earnstine & Hazel’s

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The managers of Earnstine and Hazel’s are looking for a person who vandalized their restaurant.
Staff members said someone punched three holes into the wall on Saturday night.
They said it's not the first recent act of vandalism to the building, which was built in 1906.
They are hoping to preserve the building's history as much as possible.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to talk to management for a free burger and drink.
