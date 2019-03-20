Vote delayed on Memphis 3.0 plan after some residents claim they weren’t included

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis City Council tabled a vote Tuesday night on the mayor’s Memphis 3.0 plan after residents claim their input was ignored.
"I was there,” said resident C.W. Ayers. “Nobody knocked at my door."
The city says they included all neighborhoods in their 20-year comprehensive plan for the future of Memphis.
Tuesday night was supposed to be the council's first reading to approve the ordinance, but they pulled the vote.
New Chicago residents showed up in a sea of red T-shirts saying many didn't even know the plan existed, calling this a tale of two cities.
"We see gentrification happening and I am saying we are against how the Memphis 3.0 is right now,” said resident Betty Tyler.
"This allows dialogue so now the community can come together, and I will help facilitate these meetings so that we can coordinate and figure out what will be best for our neighborhood,” said council member Berlin Boyd.
Boyd says city planners and residents will meet before Memphis 3.0 can move forward.
