Breakdown: Why the seasons change

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -The 2019 Spring Equinox kicked off on March 20 and the first full day of spring is March 21. The Spring Equinox means that a warmer weather pattern is on the way along with longer daylight hours as we push towards summer!
There are four seasons, which are caused by the earth’s tilt at 23.5 degrees. During the summer solstice, Earth is tilted toward the sun. This causes more hours of daylight and more direct sunlight, which results in warmer weather. For the winter solstice, Earth is tilted away from the sun, which results in less hours of daylight and therefore, cooler weather.
However, the Earth is neutral and not tilted toward nor away from the sun during an equinox. This results in equal hours of daylight and night during the autumn and spring equinox. This is why we typically get more cooler conditions during these seasons. As we get closer to summer, our spring days will get warmer and the time in darkness will get shorter.
