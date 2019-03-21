Collierville assistant principal arrested for domestic violence

Dr. Dan Holcomb notified Collierville Schools on Monday that he had been peaceably arrested during Spring Break as a result of an incident that occurred at his private residence. Although this did not occur on school property or even on a school day, Dr. Holcomb was suspended without pay while we conduct our investigation. It is our understanding that he and his attorney, with the full support of the alleged victim, are appearing in Collierville Court today to petition that the single misdemeanor charge be dismissed. Once we are notified of the outcome, the superintendent will make a determination regarding his return to work.