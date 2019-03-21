Collierville assistant principal arrested for domestic violence

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - An assistant principal at Collierville High School was arrested for domestic assault.
Dan Holcomb, athletic director and assistant principal of Collierville High School, is accused of getting into an argument with his wife last week.
According to the police report, Holcomb got into her face and said he was going to "wreck her ----" before lifting a shelf and throwing it across the room and flipping a chair.
She told police that Holcomb's outburst made her feel threatened.
The incident was witnessed by two of their children, one of who recorded it on her phone.
Holcomb's wife told police she was afraid of what he might do to her in the future because of his increasingly aggressive behavior.
Holcomb was charged with domestic assault.
School officials said Hiolcomb was suspended without pay. They issued the following statement:
