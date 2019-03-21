Collierville assistant principal arrested for domestic violence

Dan Holcomb (Source: Collierville PD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 21, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 9:40 AM

COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) - An assistant principal at Collierville High School was arrested for domestic assault.

Dan Holcomb, athletic director and assistant principal of Collierville High School, is accused of getting into an argument with his wife last week.

According to the police report, Holcomb got into her face and said he was going to "wreck her ----" before lifting a shelf and throwing it across the room and flipping a chair.

She told police that Holcomb's outburst made her feel threatened.

The incident was witnessed by two of their children, one of who recorded it on her phone.

Holcomb's wife told police she was afraid of what he might do to her in the future because of his increasingly aggressive behavior.

Holcomb was charged with domestic assault.

School officials said Hiolcomb was suspended without pay. They issued the following statement:

Dr. Dan Holcomb notified Collierville Schools on Monday that he had been peaceably arrested during Spring Break as a result of an incident that occurred at his private residence. Although this did not occur on school property or even on a school day, Dr. Holcomb was suspended without pay while we conduct our investigation. It is our understanding that he and his attorney, with the full support of the alleged victim, are appearing in Collierville Court today to petition that the single misdemeanor charge be dismissed. Once we are notified of the outcome, the superintendent will make a determination regarding his return to work.

