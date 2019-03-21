Graceland continues fight for approval of $100M expansion

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Graceland officials appeared before the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) board after public pressure caused the Memphis City Council to delay a vote on a $100 million expansion plan.
At the meeting, Elvis Presley Enterprises said it wants EDGE to redirect tax revenue from city and county coffers into development projects.
After EPE executives went over the expansion deals again, they tried to ease concerns from Whitehaven residents worried about what this will do to their community.
Graceland officials are expected to present updated financial documents to EDGE next month.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.