Graceland honors armed forces in annual Military Appreciation Weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Graceland will celebrate the 61st anniversary of Elvis’ military service March 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with its annual Military Appreciation Weekend.
Along with honoring active military, retired veterans and first responders, Graceland will also recognize special guests currently serving in the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, which was previously activated as the 1st Battalion, 32nd Armor Regiment where Elvis served in his military career.
This event will offer free entry with for all guests with a military ID.
Guests are invited to observe flag ceremonies, donate to the care packages being collected for deployed service members, veterans, recruit graduates and first responders, write a letter to any of the armed forces members, enjoy stories and an up-close and personal look at special artifacts from Elvis’ time in the US Army and check out the kids crafts and activities that will be provided.
