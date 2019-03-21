Grizzlies beat Rockets 126-125

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It would be an understatement to say the Memphis Grizzlies have been the NBA's equivalent of a MASH Unit the last few seasons.
Two more players are out for the season: newcomers C.J. Miles, who has a stress reaction in his left foot, and Avery Bradley, who has a shin contusion.
Bradley will be re-evaluated next week, but there's only three weeks left in the year.
So, the Grizzlies limped into Wednesday night’s contest against James Harden and the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.
Harden is the NBA's leading scorer at almost 36 points a game.
The Rockets were highly motivated with a chance for homecourt advantage throughout the upcoming playoffs.
The game went into overtime and the Grizzlies pulled out a win – 126-125.
The Grizzlies’ next game is at Orlando Friday night.
