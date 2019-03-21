Memphis City Council, Shelby Co. Commission meet to discuss community issues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commissioners held a joint meeting Thursday to discuss a number of community issues.
The two bodies are displaying a more present spirit of collaboration these days, after prior years of discord.
The groups met together last March for the first time after a multi-year hiatus.
Both bodies received an update on an expanded needs-based Pre-K program they have each played a part in crafting, along with SCS. They all kicked in millions more in funding to make that happen.
Juvenile justice reform and blight elimination were also discussed, involving various city and county departments.
High level issues leaders say both groups have a stake at solving those issues.
"A lot of us have known each other for a long time. There's a lot of trust and relationship capitol, that's really important in trying to get big things done and so pre K is a great example of that," said Kemp Conrad, Memphis City Councilman.
“This is just to allow both of the legislative bodies to come together, see what joint legislation we’ve been able to do in the past and see what potential there may be for joint legislation in the future,” said Van Turner, Shelby County Commission Chairman.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.