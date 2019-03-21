Memphis 901 FC visits Cherokee Elementary

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Cherokee Elementary students had the privilege of meeting the Memphis 901 FC Thursday.
The team spent some time playing soccer with students, showing them skills and moves.
Players talked to the students about using what they love to encourage others and dream big.
"Sometimes the kids, they are here in class all the time, seeing the same people every day. But to see people in the community come out, who were once in their position and now doing something they might think is cool, I think it is very good for them to see that," said Rashawn Dally, 901 FC player.
Students also learned about the importance of practicing and were given Memphis 901 FC swag to take home.
