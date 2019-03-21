Memphis Heritage Trail hosting the 2019 Summer Teacher Institute: Road to Civil Rights

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Heritage Trail is a City of Memphis Housing and Community Development initiative that focuses on utilizing heritage tourism as an economic development driver in community development and revitalization efforts.
The 20-block area of historical and cultural assets encompasses more than 50 sites including the Martin Luther King Jr. Reflection Site, I AM A Man Plaza, Robert R. Church Park, Withers Collection Museum and Gallery and more.
The MHT project reflects the African American culture, civil rights advocacy, entrepreneurship, intellectualism and musical innovation in the city. This summer camp event will educate and enrich teachers in the history of African American heritage and contributions in Memphis. It will also give educators a better understanding of the prevalence of African American history and influence.
The deadline for educators to submit their application is April 19 with a notification of acceptance by May 3. The program is one week, June 3 through 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Educators can download the application from the MHT website at www.memphisheritagetrail.com by clicking on the curriculum tab. There will only be 50 teachers selected, and each selected applicant will receive a $500 stipend. Educators attending the Summer Institute will also acquire new content, knowledge and develop a MHT curriculum that can be integrated with various academic disciplines.
For more information, go to www.memphisheritagetrail.com or contact Felicia Harris, planning administrator with the City of Memphis’ Housing and Community Development at Felicia.Harris@memphistn.gov or (901) 636-7403.
