Memphis mayor briefed on body in van investigation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says he has been briefed on the investigation into a how a homicide victim was overlooked in the back of a van.
Police announced in February 2018 that the body of Bardomiano Hernandez had been discovered in a van.
That van had been held at the city impound lot for 49 days before anyone knew he was dead in the vehicle.
Six weeks ago, the mayor said he expected the results of the inquiry would be released in two to three weeks.
The mayor says he only recently saw the results.
"I got a review on that a day or two ago, and I think Director Rallings is going to have a discussion with you all soon on that, but I don't know what day it is. But I'll defer on that,” Mayor Rallings said.
So far, the police department has not indicated when the results of the investigation will be made public, or if any officers have been disciplined in the case.
The Hernandez family is already suing the City of Memphis over the incident, though the city has denied any legal wrongdoing in the case.
