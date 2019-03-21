Mid-South car dealer charged with deceptive practices

COVINGTON, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South car dealer accused of deceptive business practices has been arrested.
Marty McDivitt, 52, faces two felony charges. Those charges include theft over $10,000 and deceptive business practices.
According to the warrant, this all stems from an incident that happened in January in Waterloo, Illinois, just outside of Columbia.
McDivitt allegedly wrote a bad check for more than $24,000 at the Weber Chevrolet dealership. Authorities say he knowingly and unlawfully took a white 2017 Buick Enclave.
According to Covington Police, they have taken multiple reports of complaints regarding the car lot. They are now turning them over to the state of Tennessee criminal investigation unit.
McDivitt Motors was closed Thursday.
McDivitt posted a $10,000 bail.
He is due back in court in Illinois on April 5.
