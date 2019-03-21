More sunshine, cooler weather today

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday morning, but storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the area. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats. The rain could linger through early Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, but lower 50s behind the front on Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s on Tuesday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s by the end of the week.