More sunshine, cooler weather today

A weak cold front moved through last night, which brought in cooler air. Temperatures are in the lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s this morning. With sunshine this afternoon, high temperatures will climb into the lower 60s. It will also be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 62.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 40.
FRIDAY: Friday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be back in the upper 60s tomorrow. Lows will dip into the lower 40s in the evening.
WEEKEND: It will be warm over the weekend with highs near 70 degrees. Saturday looks dry and sunny, but more clouds and a stray shower will move in on Sunday. The best chance for rain will be late in the afternoon and into the evening.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible Monday morning, but storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes into the area. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary threats. The rain could linger through early Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday, but lower 50s behind the front on Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s on Tuesday night. High temperatures will be back in the 60s by the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB