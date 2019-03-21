MPD searching for man who fired shots near after-school program

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect who opened fire near an after-school program, critically injuring one person.
Part of the crime was also caught on camera.
The man who was shot was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The shooting at a Binghampton apartment complex was right next to a place children love, and a mother shared exclusive video of that shooting.
"I see the rifle and they start shooting in the air so I was trying to get, I tried to get the video but everybody say get down get down,” said Beredu Tura. “So when I turned he kept shooting."
In the video, you can hear all of the shots fired at the Chickasaw apartments in Binghampton.
"Everybody just laid down. Kids running on the street,” Tura said.
The image of the shooter is seared in her mind, especially after she realized the back window of her car was shot out.
"When I was parking, young man like early 19 with the dreadlocks and he had a light shirt and jeans,” Tura said.
Tura got a quick shot of the suspected shooter first behind a dumpster. He appears to be shooting at an apartment.
Someone dropped the victim off across the street at the Carpenter Art Garden where an ambulance took him to the Regional Medical Center.
The garden, a non-profit that works with children from Binghampton, is exactly where Tura had just dropped off her 6 and 7-year-old daughters for tutoring.
She realizes what could have happened if she had waited just 10 minutes to drive across the street.
"I could lose my kids, really it’s shocking,” Tura said.
The shooting, according to witnesses, went up and down the roads in the apartment complex.
You can see the yellow crime scene tape marking off the area. It is not something Tura will soon forget.
“This is really scary,” Tura said. “You know I never seen gun in my life.”
Memphis police are investigating, but at this point there have not been any arrests. If you know who the shooter is call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
