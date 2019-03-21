Ole Miss to begin relocation of Confederate monument

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The University of Mississippi is moving forward with relocating a Confederate monument on campus.
The student senate voted unanimously on a resolution that would have the statue moved to a Confederate cemetery earlier this month.
UM Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released the following statement to faculty, staff and students.
"Shortly before spring break, the Associated Student Body, Graduate Student Council, Faculty Senate, Staff Council, and other campus constituents carefully considered the Confederate monument and its location on our campus. The recommendations made by these University entities, and sent to us by other internal and external groups, indicate that the most suitable campus location for this monument is not its current site on University Circle.
The shared governance process has demonstrated that our campus constituents are in alignment, and we agree that the monument should be relocated to a more suitable location. University leaders have consulted with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the staff of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, and we have a clear understanding of the steps and approvals necessary for relocation.
The university has submitted a notice of intent to the Department of Archives and History. The process to secure the necessary approvals for this relocation will require some time.
We will work diligently toward this goal by respecting and abiding by state rules, regulations, and policies that govern the process of relocation, and by continuing to provide updates to the university community as the process moves forward.
This is an important decision for our university. The monument, its meaning, and its location have been a point of discussion and debate for many years. Thank you for the thoughtful and diligent consideration of this matter and your recommendations."
