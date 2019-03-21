Organizers unveil plans for Memphis bicentennial celebration

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - City and county leaders revealed the plans for Memphis’ big, bicentennial celebration Thursday.
This year's theme is "A New Century of Soul."
Officials say this is an invitation for people locally and globally to join in as the City of Memphis moves into its next chapter.
Here are the plans, according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
April 26 kicks off a two-day festival in which revelers will be able to go the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. Distillers from around the state will be on hand to show off some of the state's finest spirits.
On May 22, the city's birthday, we will celebrate a new century of service hosted by the United Way of the Mid-South. The community will come together and volunteer across the region.
On May 25 will be the biggest celebration we have ever seen. Memphis in May will host a free event in Tom Lee Park, which will honor the people and neighborhoods.
"I'm told we're going to be breaking some world records and have a light show that you have likely never seen before, so mark your calendars," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Audacity Fest will come to the region on September 27. It will be a gathering of diverse travelers from around the world to build ideas and experience new cultures.
Finally on November 24, Shelby County 200 and each of our municipalities will come together for a closing ceremony at Shelby Farms Park.
