Parody account soars in popularity following lawsuit

(WMC) - At the beginning of the week the Twitter account Devin Nunes’ cow had less than 1,500 followers, California Republican congressman Devin Nunes had more than 395,000.
On Tuesday, Nunes filed a lawsuit against Twitter for $250 million dollars saying the site knowingly hosted and monetized content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory. Parody accounts such as David Nunes’ cow and David Nunes’ mom were cited in the lawsuit.
Now the parody account David Nunes’ cow has skyrocketed in popularity. The parody account has 559,000 followers as of Thursday morning, while Nunes himself has 396,000.
The account Devin Nunes’ mom has been suspended since last year.
