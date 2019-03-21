Police lieutenant killed in off-duty crash

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis police lieutenant was killed in a crash while off duty.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of Austin Peay Highway and Yale Road.
Two cars were involved. One included a Memphis police lieutenant who has been on the job for 25 years. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release the officer's name, but said he leaves behind a wife and two children.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.