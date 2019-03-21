Sunshine is back for a few days

Plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear but chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s to end the week.
WEEKEND: It will be even warmer over the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but more clouds and some showers possible on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: More showers likely early on Monday with highs in the 60s. It will be colder Monday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. We quickly warm up with some sunshine and highs back in the 60s. Temperatures will likely jump above 70 late next week.
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.