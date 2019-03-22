Authorities search car dealership after owner charged with deceptive practices

COVINGTON, TN (WMC) - Authorities are searching through a Covington car dealership.
Tennessee Highway Patrol and State Department of Revenue officers arrived at McDivitt Motors on Friday morning to execute a search warrant, one day after the owner was charged with two felonies.
Marty McDivitt, 52, is charged with theft over $10,000 and deceptive business practices.
Those charges come from incidents out of Columbia, Illinois.
McDivitt allegedly wrote a bad check for more than $24,000 at the Weber Chevrolet dealership. Authorities say he knowingly and unlawfully took a white 2017 Buick Enclave.
The Tipton County District Attorney Mark Davidson said it's unclear if there is a direct relation between the charges and the search, but said it is possible.
Davidson said investigators are collecting documents and evidence that could lead to charges, but it's too early to tell what.
Several McDivitt Motors customers have filed complaints with Covington Police Department.
Davidson said he is aware of the complaints, but added that none have been forwarded to his office.
