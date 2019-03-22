Branson duck boat rides replaced by new attraction after 2018 deadly sinking

BRANSON, MO (WMC) - A Missouri entertainment company has announced plans to replace its duck boat rides after last year’s deadly accident.
Ripley's Entertainment says it will convert this property in Branson to an attraction called "Top Ops."
The company says it will be a patriotic theme park with an outdoor maze, laser tag and other attractions.
"We had some good times years ago on them but... I think it's… it is time for a change and that was a horrible tragedy, and I think it's time for something new to come along,” said Sedalia resident Karla Melton.
Seventeen people died in the sinking last year.
The new attraction should be open by Memorial Day.
Ripley’s Entertainment says it will donate at least $100,000 in proceeds to first responders.
