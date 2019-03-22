D.A. explains why she revoked authority from Collierville assistant town attorney

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich has released more details about why she revoked the authority of a suburban prosecutor.
Michael E Cross had been Collierville's assistant town attorney since 2015.
He recently resigned after social media posts showed him praising white nationalists.
The posts were part of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by an MLGW employee who was fired for making racist comments about black leaders.
In his deposition, that worker described Cross as a friend.
"I felt given the comments, that I need to, and have removed his authority to handle state criminal matters,” Weirich said. “I can't fire him because he doesn't work for the DA's office."
Collierville released a brief statement saying Cross resigned because of health reasons.
It does not appear town leaders will be investigating the case any further.
