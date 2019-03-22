DA’s office bracing for crowds at Restoration Saturday event

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hundreds of people are expected at an event Saturday to learn more about record expungement and drivers’ license restoration. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said her office is trying to take down barriers.
“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” said Weirich, “The turnout has been overwhelming.”
The third Restoration Saturday event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mt Vernon Baptist Church - Westwood, located at 620 Parkrose in southwest Memphis. Prior events have drawn enormous crowds and Saturday’s should be no different, Weirich said.
Representatives from Weirich’s office and others will be on hand to help people figure out if their record can be expunged, how to get their drivers licenses restored, and how to deal with outstanding child support.
“We are not doing anything Saturday that we don’t do the rest of the year,” she said, “We are just bringing everybody together under one roof.”
In September 2018, Weirich’s office announced it would no longer prosecute driving on a revoked license cases if the license was yanked just for owing money. Weirich said it’s made a big dent in the general sessions caseload.
“We have eliminated 11,000 cases,” she said, “A third of the cases from the general sessions docket just by implementing that policy.”
Josh Spickler with judicial advocacy group Just City said events like Saturday’s are a small step in getting our justice system away from criminalizing poverty.
“The criminal justice system impacts a lot of people in Shelby County,” he said, " So it’s really encouraging to see that same system recognize the impact it has on peoples’ lives."
Spickler said people who need help don’t have to wait in Saturday’s lines. Instead they can reach out to Just City directly to be walked through the expungement process.
“That’s definitely something that Just City does day-in and day-out 24 hours a day,” he said.
You can find a link to Just City’s online form here.
