Event seeks to reintroduce Ashlar Hall to public

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An iconic Memphis structure is being brought back to life next month.
The famed Ashlar Hall off Central Avenue will be hosting the “Rites of Spring at Ashlar Hall” during two weekends in April. Organizers describe it as “full-scale art installations and the creative use of light, sound, technology and performance to transport its audiences to another realm throughout the entire venue during this multi-faceted event.”
The artistic performance event seeks to reintroduce the iconic Memphis landmark to the city for the first time in many years.
While some recognize the name as the Midtown Memphis castle built in 1896 by Robert Brinkley Snowden, others remember it as the site of a Grisanti restaurant in the 1970s or Prince Mongo’s dance club in the 1990s.
Events take place from April 5-7 and April 11-14. Showtimes on Thursdays-Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday performances are at 5:30 p.m.
