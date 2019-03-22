High-ranking Gangster Disciples member sentenced in racketeering conspiracy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A high-ranking member of the Gangster Disciples, a highly organized national gang active in more than 35 states, was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for participating in both racketeering and drug conspiracies.
Derrick Kennedy Crumpton, also known as “38” of Memphis, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. of the Western District of Tennessee. Crumpton previously pleaded guilty to both racketeering and drug conspiracy charges.
Crumpton, 35, served as the “Assistant Governor” of the Gangster Disciples for the state of Tennessee, reporting directly to the Governor of the state for the enterprise. This role meant Crumpton gave orders to other gang members to carry out criminal activity with other gang leaders, as well as participate directly in the criminal activities of the enterprise – including acts involving murder, kidnapping, assault, witness intimidation, narcotics distribution and weapons trafficking.
Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U. S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant of the Western District of Tennessee, Special Agent in Charge M.A. “Mo” Myers of the FBI’s Memphis Division and Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Memphis Field Division, made the announcement.
