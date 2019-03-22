Joint investigation leads to murder charges of Savannah man

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - In a joint effort, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Savannah Police Department and the 24th District Attorney General’s Office have charged a Mississippi man and a Savannah woman in the death of her husband, Jeffery White.
At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI Agents joined the investigation into the death of Jeffery Steven White on Wednesday, shortly after authorities discovered the man’s body outside of his home in Young Lane. During the course of the investigation, Agents and investigators discovered that Christopher Mailhot and Elaina Michelle White were the individuals responsible for Jeffery White’s death.
As of Thursday, March 21, 2019, Mailhot and White were both served with arrest warrants. Mailhot is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.
White is charged with one count of Criminal Responsibility for first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Both offenders have been booked into the Hardin County Correctional Facility and each has a $2 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.