Laurelwood Unplugged offers free concert series

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Every Thursday night in April, Laurelwood Unplugged will now be on the patio at Libro at Laurelwood Shopping Center, located inside Novel.
This free concert series will be a family-friendly event, focused on local artists showcasing their talents while providing wholesome fun for the community.
A schedule of the performers is listed below:
- April 4 - Sarah Stramel & Leah
- April 11 - Shufflegrit
- April 18 - Charvey Mac
- April 25 - Graham Winchester & The Turnstyles
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.