Laurelwood Unplugged offers free concert series

Laurelwood Unplugged offers free concert series
(Source: Laurelwood Unplugged: Me & Leah via Facebook)
By Mia Holmes | March 21, 2019 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 10:49 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Every Thursday night in April, Laurelwood Unplugged will now be on the patio at Libro at Laurelwood Shopping Center, located inside Novel.

This free concert series will be a family-friendly event, focused on local artists showcasing their talents while providing wholesome fun for the community.

Laurelwood Unplugged Concert Series
Laurelwood Unplugged Concert Series

A schedule of the performers is listed below:

Shufflegrit (Source: Laurelwood Unplugged: Shufflegrit via Facebook)
Shufflegrit (Source: Laurelwood Unplugged: Shufflegrit via Facebook)

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.